Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MESA. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

