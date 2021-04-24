Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 962 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.44. 227,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

