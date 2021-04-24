Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 545 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

