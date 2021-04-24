Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

