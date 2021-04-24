Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.