Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 368.89 ($4.82).

Several analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 467.50 ($6.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,812,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.