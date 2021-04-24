MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.44 Average PT from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 1,487,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

