MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.44 Average PT from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.41.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 1,487,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
