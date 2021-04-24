Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

MPW opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

