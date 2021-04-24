MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.89 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $730.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.35 million to $733.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $919.26 million, with estimates ranging from $904.28 million to $934.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 339,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

