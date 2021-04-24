MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $987,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

