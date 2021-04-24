MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 57,211 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,211 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

CG stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

