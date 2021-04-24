MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $714,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

NYSE KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $302.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

