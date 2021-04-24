MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $634,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

MKC opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

