MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.06 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

