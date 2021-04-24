MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

