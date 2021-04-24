Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 270 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,576. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

