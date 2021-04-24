Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,716 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.70. The company had a trading volume of 200,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

