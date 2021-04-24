Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $231.59. 143,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.