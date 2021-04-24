Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 21.26% of ConocoPhillips worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. 5,670,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,023. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

