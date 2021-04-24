Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $3.71 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.49% of SLR Investment worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLRC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 125,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.16 million, a PE ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

