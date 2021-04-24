Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.31. 5,227,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

