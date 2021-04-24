Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

DXCM stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.00. The stock had a trading volume of 409,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

