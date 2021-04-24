McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

