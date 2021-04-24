McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.