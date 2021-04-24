McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.92

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.92 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.20 ($1.24). McBride shares last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 60,759 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £161.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.09.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

