Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $641.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $634.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $561.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. 4,084,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

