Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,117.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $246,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $204,900.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

