Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

