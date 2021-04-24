Mattel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,525 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

MAT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Mattel has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

