MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.85.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

