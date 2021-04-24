Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $704.93

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.93 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.51), with a volume of 141,819 shares trading hands.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 701.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 704.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders bought 66 shares of company stock worth $45,124 over the last three months.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

