Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.58 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $93.95 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.