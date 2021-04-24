Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $13.87 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $53.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Thursday. Markel has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,053.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

