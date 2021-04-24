Mark G. Runkel Sells 9,058 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.