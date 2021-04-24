Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPFRF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

