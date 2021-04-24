ManpowerGroup Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

