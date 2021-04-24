Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

