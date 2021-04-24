Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $186.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $205.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $790.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $884.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $846.84 million, with estimates ranging from $757.93 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

NYSE MGY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

