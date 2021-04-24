Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.