MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MAG stock remained flat at $C$22.51 on Friday. 103,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -229.69. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.47 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

