Madison County Financial, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

MCBK stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Madison County Financial has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

