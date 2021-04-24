Madison County Financial, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
MCBK stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Madison County Financial has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $42.98.
About Madison County Financial
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.