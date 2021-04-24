Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.84.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.51. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

