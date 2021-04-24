LunchMoney (LMY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,546.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $917,127.21 and approximately $3,546.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

