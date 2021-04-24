Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Luminex worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMNX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Luminex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luminex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Luminex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.