LPL Financial LLC Takes $210,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.40 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

