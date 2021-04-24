LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

