LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

