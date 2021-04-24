LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $6,596,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,465.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $18.73 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.