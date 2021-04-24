LPL Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $242.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

