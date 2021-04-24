LPL Financial LLC Invests $185,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

